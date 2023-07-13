Bega District News
James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 2:03pm
How the tiles and windows should look compared to the changes that have been made. Picture by Duncan Alexander.
A heritage-listed shopfront on the corner of Auckland and Carp Street in Bega has come under fire from a number of concerned public as the original black Art Deco tiles that covered the facade have been removed, and the window frame replaced.

