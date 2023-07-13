A heritage-listed shopfront on the corner of Auckland and Carp Street in Bega has come under fire from a number of concerned public as the original black Art Deco tiles that covered the facade have been removed, and the window frame replaced.
South Coast History Society president Peter Lacey is disgusted and furious with what has taken place, describing the act as "heritage vandalism."
"That particular building is particularly important because there were some very important businesses which were run in that building at times, but more importantly, [it] is a very interesting Art Deco area in the town," Mr Lacey said.
READ ALSO:
"The town these days has lost a lot of the character it had in previous times.
"By removing the windows and by taking out the tiles on the bottom, [they've] vandalised that important streetscape that all ties in together."
Due to the vicinity of the building as a corner block, the tiled wall connects the Art Deco designs of Carp Street with the Art Deco continuation on Auckland Street.
"If you have a look at the Grand Hotel which is on the opposite corner of that building, and Betta [Home Living] building, you'll see they've both got, for example, round turrets on them, and they were put up purposefully so that there would be a nice streetscape there," Mr Lacey said.
In a statement to ACM from Bega Valley Shire Council's planning services manager, Cecily Hancock, Council staff are examining the situation to ensure compliance with the necessary regulations and guidelines.
"Council is currently investigating the nature and extent of works undertaken at the building located at 227-239 Carp Street, a heritage-listed property within the Bega Heritage Conservation Area," Ms Hancock said.
READ ALSO:
"As a heritage item, any works on this building require approvals, ranging from Heritage Minor Works approval to a full Development Application.
"To aid in the decision-making process regarding heritage-listed properties and conservation areas, we contract a Heritage Advisor who provides valuable expertise."
South Coast History Society president Peter Lacey hopes that if approval wasn't provided, Council takes the right action to resolve the issue by replacing the windows with some that are sympathetic to those in Carp Street.
"This isn't just an ordinary building or an ordinary house, this is one that has heritage value and is integral to the whole town," Mr Lacey said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.