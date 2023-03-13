Bega District News
Women celebrate success and network like busy bees at Bega Chamber of Commerce's International Women's Day lunch

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Smiles all round at Bega Chamber of Commerce's International Women's Day lunch. Left to right - Caitlin McDowell, Tara Chiu and Krystina Kasprzak holding up beautiful flower arrangements by local florist Darcie Nicol. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

The Bega Chamber of Commerce's International Women's Day lunch featured a great turnout last week with 55 guests, most of which were women in business, coming together to celebrate one another's accomplishments.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

