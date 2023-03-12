Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Smiles all round for Bemboka Show's return

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 12 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since last held in 2019, Bemboka's annual rural show has been plagued by bushfires, a flood...and the plague.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.