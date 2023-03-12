Smiles all round for Bemboka Show's return

Since last held in 2019, Bemboka's annual rural show has been plagued by bushfires, a flood...and the plague.
But Sunday's return after four years was one to be celebrated as the small village show hosted hundreds of visitors and competitors.
The arena was kept busy through the day with equestrian events, while children were kept occupied with a range of fun activities including a mechanical bull.
There were also the ever-popular sheep dog trials and a pet competition, while displays of vintage cars and cheese tasting made sure there was something for every taste.
Click or swipe through the above gallery for a selection of photos form the day.
