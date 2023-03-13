127 piles and 59 precast concrete panels later and now Eden has its safe harbour wave attenuator

It's gone from $10m to $19m to $27m and now $32m to build, but finally the Eden wave attenuator is ready for some ribbon cutting just in time for the NSW state election.
Minister for Transport David Elliott said the 366-metre-long wave attenuator marked another major milestone in the transformation of the Port of Eden.
"The purpose of the wave attenuator is to deliver a safe harbour for commercial boats, private vessels and maritime infrastructure by providing protection from high winds and wave conditions," Mr Elliott said.
Liberal candidate for Bega Russell Fitzpatrick said Eden had already been identified as a significant investment location to support not only the cruise industry but also commercial fishing, tourism and recreational boating in NSW.
"The delivery of major projects such as these will help further unlock the Sapphire Coast's tourism potential," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
The government has asked for expressions of interest in both shore based areas of the wharf and the potential of a marina behind the Eden attenuator.
It is understood that four expressions of interest have been received although it is not known whether these are from private or government organisations or for what areas of the wharf.
"Providing a safer harbour will not only enhance Eden's reputation as a first-class boating destination but will also stimulate local investment in the community's maritime and tourism sectors and boost the local economy," Mr Elliott said.
He called it "an engineering feat which required mega purpose-built marine construction equipment".
"The design of the wave wall was developed based on extensive site-specific wave data, weather history, environmental and geotechnical conditions plus ship and vessel simulations," Mr Elliott said.
The heavy-duty marine construction equipment and materials required to construct the maritime asset included a 400-tonne jack up barge, a huge 270-tonne crane, 127 piles and 59 precast concrete panels.
ACM asked the Minister's office about the escalating cost of the attenuator, particularly in light of earlier comments by commmunity group POEM (Port of Eden Marina) that it could be built for less than $19m.
A Transport for NSW (TfNSW) spokesperson said they received tender submissions that were "above the $19m figure in the advertised tender".
"TfNSW obtained approval in 2021 for additional funding which allowed a contract to be signed with the preferred tenderer which represented the best value for money for the NSW taxpayer," the spokesman said.
Back in early 2017, it was being discussed as a $10m project and in November 2017, the NSW government called for expressions of interest to design and construct a wave attenuator in Snug Cove as part of the $10m Eden Safe Harbour Project.
Then a war of words developed between the then Transport Minister Andrew Constance and POEM over the location of the attenuator and whether it was to be fixed or floating.
POEM announced that it had commissioned Queensland-based International Marina Consultants to assess the department's documents.
In June 2018 a further $1.5m was announced by Mr Constance and discussions took place with Waterway Constructions of Sydney, the company which was constructing the wharf extension at Eden.
But following "early contractor involvement activities" with Waterway Constructions, it emerged that $19m was going to be needed for the attenuator, of which there was $11.5m.
In August 2018 Mr Constance announced a further $9m "to get on with it" in addition to the existing $10m for the wave attenuator, while at the Eden Business and Community Awards dinner.
However the news that Waterways would not continue to trade in Australia raised further questions about costings.
In July 2019 POEM and its Marine consultant John Leman said the costings didnt pass the pub test and believed a fixed attenuator could be built within the $19m budget despite the rumours of Waterways having quoted around $30m.
In GIPA documents sighted by ACM, government officials said on July 26, 2019, that an open tender for a fixed wave attenuator panel would most likely result in a lower cost than that provided by Waterway Constructions, but would not include WOL (whole of life) costs for the $19m allocated.
However there was also acknowledgement of price volatility in the market place, variable geotechnical conditions, a particular unique aspect to the project with its deep water location, exposure to significant wave heights and associated wave loads, the requirement for a more robust structure due to tug and cruiseship propeller wash loads and storm wave loading.
By April 2020, the attenuator project appeared to have stalled.
Then in June 2020 Mr Constance agreed to go out to tender.
Tas Marine Construction was working at Eden and had built wave attenuators elsewhere. Director Tom Wilcox said the company was interested in bidding for construction of the Eden attenuator and believed they could come in "below budget".
Mr Constance vowed that if costs came in one dollar over the agreed budget, it would revert to the cheaper floating attenuator rather than a fixed attenuator.
NSW Maritime executive director Andrew Mogg said the project had involved extensive stakeholder consultation which considered varying design options within the $19m budget.
Five months later in April 2021, the contract was awarded for the 366m fixed panel wave attenuator to Austral Construction, but suddenly it was for $27m, not $19m.
A year later work was underway on the project.
Now almost another year on and the project has been revealed to be $32m.
Rob Bain who has been on the POEM committee throughout the process said "for whatever the reasons it cost more, the attenuator would do a good job".
"It will be an excellent base for a marina," Dr Bain said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
