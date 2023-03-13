Bega District News
127 piles and 59 precast concrete panels later and now Eden has its safe harbour wave attenuator

The Eden wave attenuator as seen from the cruise ship Pacific Adventure on March 7. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.

It's gone from $10m to $19m to $27m and now $32m to build, but finally the Eden wave attenuator is ready for some ribbon cutting just in time for the NSW state election.

