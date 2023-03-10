Bega District News
International Women's Day celebrated with Rotary brunch at Merimbula RSL

By James Parker
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
In florals, pinks, blues, and a whole spectrum of other colours, women of all ages arrived to Merimbula RSL on Friday, March 10, to celebrate Pambula Rotary's International Women's Day, while also sharing stories, experiences and empowering messages over brunch.

