Taste of the Sapphire Coast as sun shines on EAT Festival

Sunday was a feast for the senses as Merimbula's Fishpen once again hosted the annual EAT Festival.
The festival celebrating the wonderful range of producers and chefs we have on the Sapphire Coast was marking its 10th birthday this year.
Mouth-watering smells filled the air as thousands of people perused the wares from a range of the Bega Valley's eateries and catering outfits.
There was everything from gourmet creamy seafood slaw-filled baguettes to the humble bacon and egg roll, freshly shucked oysters to slow cooked BBQ brisket. And home-made ice-cream to finish off.
In the Longstocking Brewery 'wet area', local songsmith Sam Stevenson did what he does best with a microphone and guitar as people enjoyed a local brew. While over the road young Axl Arens served up his family-friendly lemonade.
