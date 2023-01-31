Bega District News
'Heart-warming' donations for mental health from Sapphire Coast youth

By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 5:30pm
Axl Arens and his lemonade stand at Wanderer Festival, September 2021. Picture supplied.

Meet Axl Arens, the 11-year-old legend who every year runs his own lemonade stand and donates half of the proceeds to a cause he believes in.

