The Magpie School of Music has a fresh face at the helm, with long time teacher and Numbugga local Georgi Hargraves taking the reins of the longstanding Bega business at the end of last year.
With more than 20 years' experience teaching music, including 14 at Magpie School of Music, Georgi is looking to inspire the next generation to not only learn instruments but to also share in their ideas and music.
After the Magpie Music retail store closed in 2020, Georgi said lots of people thought the music school upstairs had finished up too, and were surprised when she announced she had taken over ownership.
"After COVID the business kind of quietened," Georgi said. "I think a lot of people didn't realise the school was still up here."
With classes now picking up and a good response on social media, one of Georgi's first orders of business was to get some more teachers alongside the 11 currently at the school, with plans to expand already in the works.
"I'm actually going to put a stage in one of the lounge areas here so the students can do some performance practice once a month, just to branch out into that at the school and having little concerts," she said.
"Also maybe some more ensembles with students who are learning here at the school, putting some bands and ensembles together so that kids can have that group experience.
"Apart from that, I'll be kind of kind of running it how it is."
Georgi's musical experience comes from years of playing a range instruments, first picking up the saxophone and starting touring when she was 10.
Going on to study classical oboe for 10 years, Georgi got to play at the Sydney Opera House and tour with orchestras and ensembles all over the world, even performing at the White House.
With her roots now firmly down in the Bega Valley, Georgi was excited to take on the new role and share her passion.
"It's a really lovely thing to be able to share and there's a really giving experience being a musician, and that's what I'm kind of trying to fostering in kids.
"The previous owners Liz and Keith offered me the business because they were ready to retire and I thought it was a wonderful opportunity to take over from them and keep the school going.
"It's kind of a community service in a way, providing music education for kids outside of school," she said.
Open to all ages young and old, Magpie School of Music has one on one instrument lessons Monday through to Saturday, as well as babies and kids group music classes.
"We have lots of adult students here and even retirees learning music for the first time. A whole variety of people."
For all the info on the Magpie School of Music and how to book a lesson you can visit the Magpie School of Music Facebook page.
