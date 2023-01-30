Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Georgi Hargraves ready to inspire the next generation at Bega's Magpie School of Music

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:28pm, first published January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Magpie School of Music has a fresh face at the helm, with long time teacher and Numbugga local Georgi Hargraves taking the reins of the longstanding Bega business at the end of last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.