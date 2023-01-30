The Joseph Jones Racing stable is on a high following a magnificent weekend run, including winning the Bega Cup for the third year in a row.
On Sunday, January 29, pre-race favourite Manderboss jumped late but finished strongly on the Sapphire Coast straight to claim a three-quarters of a length victory over This'llbetheone, with Divine Breath in third.
Sunday's feature race win over 1600metres by Manderboss rounded out a rare treble for Barbara Joseph and her team, who claimed the 2021 Bega Cup with Mercurial Lad and last year's with Room Number.
Manderboss is a half-brother to Room Number, both out of Modern Lady.
Joseph was "thrilled" with the weekend, which saw the stable notch four wins, four seconds, three thirds and four fourth places at the Sapphire Coast track - a second home for Joseph Jones Racing who operate a stable here as well as in Canberra.
Impressively, three of the victories, as well as all the second place rides and one of the thirds were with jockey Quayde Krogh in the saddle.
"Since he and Vanessa [Grant] came to the stable about 15 months or so ago they have made a hell of a difference," Joseph told ACM on Monday.
"It's not only them, but also all our track workers making a difference. I heap praise on all they do.
"And my sons Matt and Paul [Jones] have really excelled. They put in so much work and effort.
"I think I'll sleep for a week now!"
Run over two days, January 28-29, the Bega Cup Carnival offered more than $650,000 in prizemoney across 15 well-supported races.
The main event carried an $80,000 purse, with $38,750 to the winning connections.
Manderboss's Bega Cup win means he will be entered in the $2million Big Dance at Royal Randwick in November.
Joseph said she also had Super Helpful make the Big Dance after the gelding's win at Gundagai in November - also ridden by Krogh.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.