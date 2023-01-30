Bega District News
Joseph Jones Racing stable claims third Bega Cup as Manderboss thrills at Sapphire Coast

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:07pm
The Joseph Jones Racing stable is on a high following a magnificent weekend run, including winning the Bega Cup for the third year in a row.

