Tathra Wharf restoration continues, main ramp access closes

Stage 1 of the Tathra Wharf restoration project is near completion following the replacement of the stockyards and part of the stock race.
The staircase will be used as the main public access to the wharf for fishers and visitors during the next stages of works.
Bega Valley Shire Council's director of assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane, said the finished products were outstanding, with particular attention to heritage detailing using traditional bridge and wharf carpentry and even down to the detail of reattaching some of the old ironwork.
"The second stage will see contractors start restoration works on the main wharf deck, from the bottom of the main ramp directly out to the front face of the wharf," Mr Macfarlane said.
"The main ramp was replaced after sustaining major damage during the June 2016 East Coast Low storm event and doesn't require any further restoration. However, the ramp will be reinforced with temporary propping to support construction traffic.
"Mid this week, a construction fence will be placed down the middle of the wharf deck to separate the public from the next stage of restoration works."
Mr Macfarlane said this meant the main access ramp to the wharf will be closed to the public and all access will be via the newly restored stockyards and stock race.
"The main ramp is the only way the contractor can access the main wharf deck, with machinery, materials and crane operations overhead," Mr Macfarlane said.
"SafeWork NSW regulations will not permit public in such close proximity to working machinery and overhead crane operations, even if separated by a fence.
"For the same reason, the Headland Walk link through to the Tathra Wharf will be closed. This is a regulatory and public safety requirement.
"We thank locals and visitors to the wharf for their patience during this important restoration period and continue to work closely with the café owners and museum volunteers on entry point complications.
"On the upside, the public toilets will be reopened and the temporary portaloos removed."
The Tathra Wharf restoration program is funded under the NSW government's COVID-19 stimulus package.
