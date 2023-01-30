Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Tathra Wharf restoration continues, main ramp access closes

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stage 1 of the Tathra Wharf restoration project is near completion following the replacement of the stockyards and part of the stock race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.