Sally Wilson Art is open at Cobargo's business innovation hub

By Marion Williams
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Sally Wilson lost 20 years of her artwork when her gallery, studio and shop were destroyed by the Black Summer bushfires. Picture by Marion Williams

After ten years of taking her art seriously, being accepted into exhibitions and winning a few regional awards, Sally Wilson opened a gallery, studio and shop in Cobargo's main street 18 months before the Black Summer bushfires.

