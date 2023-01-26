Cobargo's School of Arts Hall was packed on Australia Day to learn the identity of Cobargo's Citizen of the Year.
The CWA Cobargo branch, Cobargo Scouts, School of Arts Committee and school captains combined to put on a splendid show.
CWA Cobargo branch president Lynn Lawson and vice president Mary Williams presided over the ceremony, ensuring it ran to time.
The guest speaker this year was skin cancer survivor Jay Allen OAM.
He spent six years successfully lobbying governments around Australia to ban commercial tanning beds.
Mr Allen is working to achieve the same thing in the UK as he continues his mission to educate people about skin cancer and raise funds for cancer research.
"If you have got a passion for something, anything can happen," he said.
It was Ms Williams' job to announce the 2023 Cobargo Citizen of the Year, an award that has been running since 1989.
She said it was amazing that there were six nominations as each of them had given outstanding service to this community.
Thunderous applause erupted when Zena Armstrong's name was read out.
Ms Armstrong first visited Cobargo 40 years ago when she was a journalist for the Canberra Times.
She returned 23 years later with her husband to attend the Cobargo Festival.
The couple later settled in Cobargo, ostensibly to retire.
One of her nominators said "Zena believes that volunteerism is the social glue that helps build strong relationships across community."
Two of her main achievements relate to the Yuin Foilk Club and associated Cobargo Folk Festival and the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund.
"She has been the treasurer of the Yuin Folk Club and director of the Cobargo Folk Festival, taking it from strength to strength, bringing visitors and revenue into the village and bringing much creativity and joy with music," Ms Williams said.
Ms Armstrong was also the driver behind the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund which has raised nearly $800,000.
The money is being put back into the community to help it heal, rebuild and recover.
The fund has also provided seed money for several large projects so the community could apply for larger government funding to complete the vision for rebuilding Cobargo as a resilient and thriving community.
On receiving the award to a standing ovation Ms Armstrong paid tribute to the Yuin Folk Club committee and to Greg Holland for his collaboration on the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund.
She also thanked David Newell and Deb Summers who ran the monthly community catch-ups after the bushfires.
"Cobargo is an amazing place to be living," Ms Armstrong said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
