Farm life calls for Sam and Robyn Martin, as a new opportunity awaits

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:11pm, first published January 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Sam Martin, on the double bass over the weekend at The Tathra Hotel - saying bye for now to some of his local fans. Photo by Andrew Robinson

Prolific local musicians, teachers and community figures Sam and Robyn Martin are packing up and heading west for a stint on the Mudamuckla family farm, north-west of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

