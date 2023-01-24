A two day song writing master-class 'SongMakers' has kicked off in Merimbula, with 11 aspiring young artists learning the ins and outs of how to create a hit song.
The Merimbula School of Music is hosting the workshop, as mentors encouraged the aspiring musicians to share their influences and instruments before hitting the studio to jam out their ideas.
READ ALSO:
Guiding the young creatives was ARIA-award winning artist Katie Wighton from All Our Exes Live in Texas, Sydney-based producer and proud Bundjalung man Blake Rhodes and local song-writer, producer and founder of Merimbula School of Music Ricky Bloomfield along with SongMakers Project Director Tina Broad - each instilling valuable industry knowledge and wisdom.
The main points of focus for day one of the workshop was collaboration, as groups were devised and instructed to work together to start work on creating a song.
Mentor Katie Wighton emphasised the importance of letting go of familiarities, and instead getting the students to try things they wouldn't normally throughout the process as she shared what helped her find success as a song writer.
"Co-writing unlocked something for me as a musician.
"If there had been a SongMakers when I was in highs school it would've changed my life," Katie said.
Challenged to leave their comfort-zones, the groups crafted lyrics, melodies and rhythms with the help of their instructors as their songs began to take shape.
SongMakers Director Tina Broad said the project was designed to foster an environment of mentoring, while also helping the young musicians to diversify their income streams by learning to write songs as well as performing.
The final day of the class will see the group finish their works, learning how to record and master tracks post-production.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.