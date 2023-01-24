Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Intensive two day course teaches young artists how to write a hit

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 25 2023 - 9:19am, first published January 24 2023 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke on guitar with Shari, Jacob and Amelia each taking on the advice from Katie Wighton and Ricky Bloomfield. Picture by Sam Armes.

A two day song writing master-class 'SongMakers' has kicked off in Merimbula, with 11 aspiring young artists learning the ins and outs of how to create a hit song.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.