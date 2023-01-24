Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Repairs to notorious Brown Mountain landslip sites to start

Updated January 24 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Repair work on landslip sites along the Snowy Mountains Highway at Brown Mountain will start next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.