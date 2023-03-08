Nine inspiring young women have been celebrated and acknowledged during a special presentation in Bega on Wednesday.
March 8 is International Women's Day and for the past 14 years, the Bega Valley Shire Council, in partnership with the Mumbulla Foundation, has presented grants to some of our community's most inspirational young women.
In presenting the $500 grants, Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick related the admiration he felt for the recipients to what he felt for his mother, who was also someone who strongly supported those around her.
Mumbulla Foundation chairman Mick Pryke said he also grew up with a strong female role model in his mother - and that he "had been very well trained" by her and his six sisters!
"We're delighted to help young women achieve," Mr Pryke said.
"If I was to offer any advice it is to be strong and ask for help. Find a mentor.
"There are plenty of wonderful role models in the Valley - we're all here to make sure you're successful."
Taylah volunteers for council's Youth Speak events, including the Youth Forum and Future Shaper Programs. She will use the funding to get First Aid training and Mental Health First Aid training so she can further her career in aged care and support future plans of working with Bega Valley youth.
Majella is an artist and printmaker. As a young woman living with a disability, Majella uses art as a way to connect with people in the community. She designed the poster for the Candelo Village Festival and has one of her paintings on display in federal minister Kristy McBain's office. She will use the funding to expand her art range and buy supplies to make larger quantities of her screen-printed fabrics. Majella is also working towards creating a body of artwork for a solo exhibition.
Bianca is a member of the Social Justice Advocates' Youth Climate Action Group, participating in fortnightly beach clean-ups and hosting events such as the Tura Beach Late Night Libraries. She is passionate about the local community and the opportunities for youth in the area. Bianca will use the funding towards creative writing short courses to increase her contribution with Social Justice Advocates Youth Climate Action group, and towards her passion playing flute.
Poppy is passionate about caring for the land and making an impact towards climate change in local and community-based settings. Her goal is to restore the eroded wetlands, focusing on regenerative and sustainable farming strategies, by replanting native freshwater wetland species. Poppy will use the funding to purchase seedlings and employ professional Landcare workers. Poppy hopes to inspire other local farms and bring the community together to educate and become involved in restoring this habitat.
Shanice, an Aboriginal artist specialising in chalk art, wants to share the beauty of Aboriginal culture with her community and create a space to dream and connect with nature. She will use her grant to hold market stalls so she can continue to develop her art and display the Aboriginal music and art of her peers.
Matilda has started her own business 'Kindly Tilly', developing her art and craft skills and supporting the values of reducing, reusing and recycling. She is using her 'gap year' to develop her art and craft skills, with the aim of creating her own local art group and an online business. Matilda will use the funding to host an exhibition at the Spiral Gallery and has future plans to open her own studio/workshop, demonstrating how people of all abilities can have a place and be of service to others and make their goals a reality.
Courtney is actively pursuing business opportunities to help members of her community on NDIS plans. She knows many people in her community that feel secure to use her professional services in their homes and may have anxiety or shame visiting a shopfront. She is always thinking of others and has provided many soft entry referrals to local support services for community members who have never been able to connect with supports before. Courtney will use her grant to purchase supplies.
Matilda runs her own business teaching and performing circus skills and creating safe spaces to explore self expression, while encouraging body positivity, acceptance and play. She is proud to have worked alongside Headspace Bega, Police Citizens Youth Club, Fire Up Oz and other organisations. Matilda will use her grant to purchase new equipment so she can expand her classes and provide a connective, creative and safe space for people of all ages to play and express themselves.
Bodhi contributes to her community through participating in dancing and theatre performances. She was also on the Bega Bombers Aussie rules football team. Bodhi is a passionate musician who has participated in dancing and theatre performances at Fling Physical Theatre, Revive Bermagui and Pambula Christmas Markets. Most recently, she performed at the Cobargo Skate Competition. Bohdi will use the funding to record her own music and hire other local musicians to play together at gigs.
The Young Women's Grants is offered in partnership with the Mumbulla Community Foundation.
The second round of Young Women's Grants is open to young women aged between 18 and 25 years to encourage them to achieve their personal goals and passions in arts and culture, the environment, business, community, health and sport.
Applications for Round 2 will close on March 31.
