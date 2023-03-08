Matilda has started her own business 'Kindly Tilly', developing her art and craft skills and supporting the values of reducing, reusing and recycling. She is using her 'gap year' to develop her art and craft skills, with the aim of creating her own local art group and an online business. Matilda will use the funding to host an exhibition at the Spiral Gallery and has future plans to open her own studio/workshop, demonstrating how people of all abilities can have a place and be of service to others and make their goals a reality.

