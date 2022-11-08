Bega District News
Brogo's Darcie Nicol Floral Designs opens shop in Bega town centre

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Brogo-based florist Darcie Nicol has grown her business from the ground up, starting off by doing contactless home deliveries during COVID to now running her own shop in Bega. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

After around 18 months providing beautiful floristry to the Bega Valley via a home delivery service, Brogo's Darcie Nicol has finally opened up her very own florist in the heart of Bega.

Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

