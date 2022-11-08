Bega District News
Bustling volunteer-run cafe in Bemboka giving thousands back to community

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
November 8 2022 - 4:30pm
Volunteers in the Bemboka Sports, Social and Recreation Club kitchen on Tuesday are (from left) Lorna, Anna Rheinberger, Duncan McPaul, Roger Van Cornewal, Bec Inskip and Colleen Van Cornewal. Picture by Ben Smyth

A thriving cafe in Bemboka run largely by mature-aged volunteers is not only getting a reputation for the quality of its food, but is also returning profits to the school and community groups.

