A thriving cafe in Bemboka run largely by mature-aged volunteers is not only getting a reputation for the quality of its food, but is also returning profits to the school and community groups.
Known as the Bemboka Sports, Social and Recreation Club, the cafe is located at Columbo Park Sports Ground.
Roger Van Cornewal is the chef and president of the not-for-profit association, while his wife Colleen organises and runs the cafe.
While Colleen says they are retired and "it's just a thing they do", in fact the couple, in their mid-70s, still run Dorpers and Angus cattle on their farm.
But every Tuesday from 10am-2pm and on the first Friday of the month from 5-9pm they can be found working in the cafe, serving up what Colleen likes to call "good cafe food" - burgers, fish and chips, and toasties among other delights.
And they are licensed.
"We try to keep our prices reasonable and competitive with Bega," Colleen said.
There's a core group of about 10 volunteers, including someone who comes in before heading off to her work on Tuesday mornings and three men in their late 60s who do the dishes.
"We have good support from the RMS road crews and a lot of travellers who stop to use the restrooms and see the cafe," she said.
There are regulars too like the group of senior citizens who come for Devonshire teas.
Colleen said Roger had wanted to do something like this for many years, but it was in 2016 that around 60 people attended a meeting to investigate having a community club based in the town.
Roger formed a committee and approached the then member for Bega Andrew Constance, who was able to assist with a $25,000 grant which got the slab and shed, which is now the cafe.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain later helped them get a further grant for solar panels and air conditioning.
The community venue had various one-off events in 2019 but then COVID closed things down. However, in September 2021 the cafe opened its doors on Tuesdays.
"The [Bemboka] Pie Shop closes on Tuesdays and so we approached them about us opening on that day and they were very supportive," Colleen said.
The shed has a capacity of up to 72, or 46 seated, and is also available for functions. Any money after expenses goes back into the community.
Recently they were delighted to be able to hand back $2500 to 10 different groups including the school.
"It was such a great feeling," Colleen said.
"They're all struggling out here, they're all small groups like the archery and quilters groups and this is about putting back into the community."
Roger and Colleen have been in Bemboka for 30 years and have seen a lot of change.
"The demographics of the town have changed.
"It was a thriving town. When we came there was so much going on, three or four servos, a hairdresser, a butcher.
"But now there's not even a general store, just the pie shop and the Post Office."
It's been a long haul to get to this point, but Colleen saw the cafe as providing a social touchstone for the town and many of its more isolated residents, as well as a source of some much-needed funds for community groups.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
