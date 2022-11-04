Crane operator shares his memories from Tathra Wharf restoration works in the 1980s

For Ray Pearce, former Bega crane operator of Pearce Brother's Cranes, the restoration work he did on Tathra Wharf over several months during the late 1980s was a "career highlight".
Not only did he love having the opportunity to work at the beautiful location each morning, but he was grateful the wharf was getting the tender love and care it deserved.
He also used his crane to haul in a shark, and dip his colleagues in the drink - but more on that later!
"It was a special place for me and lots of other locals.
"I remember going there as a little kid with my dad and grandfather and they used to go down with the horses and sulkies and load them onto the old steam ships," he said.
Seeing the news this week that restoration work had again started on Tathra Wharf was a big relief for Mr Pearce, who said he was "so glad they're still doing it instead of ripping it down".
He said the restoration project of the '80s was done because the wharf was in "desperate need of repair" and at the time was loved by locals as a fishing hotspot, a place to jump and swim, and had great historic value - much like today.
He said the contract was awarded from the council to a company that wasn't local, but was thankful when local contractors were hired for the job - which he said took around eight months to complete.
Mr Pearce said his 20 tonne Tadano crane was brought from Bega to Tathra for the job, "the biggest crane around" at the time.
"It was very difficult in those days because we didn't have crawler cranes like they've got there now that have the reach," he said.
In order to ensure the crane didn't "slip down into the drink" the old decking where the crane was stationed was replaced with new decking boards that were just sitting loose.
The crane was then secured to a couple of big bearers underneath to stop it from sliding.
On top of that, Mr Pearce said he could never get the crane to sit level on the wharf.
"It was one of the best jobs I've ever done there on the water, but it was frightening at times as it was creaking and groaning.
"Sometimes I thought that crane was going to go in, but anyways she stood up."
The contractors had been employed to restore the whole wharf apart from the north east front section that Mr Pearce said was still in fairly good condition.
The workers stripped and replaced the decking and installed new turpentine poles and bearers where the previous pieces had rotten. They were also on hand to assist a painter strip the paint from the building and repaint it.
The men found out after trying to burn the rotten pieces of timber that the turpentine wouldn't burn and so instead a council truck had to come to the job site to remove the rotten pieces.
Mr Pearce said new turpentine coated poles, bearers and decking were installed to ensure the wood would be able to withstand the elements, including salt, sea spray, and tides.
The worker employed to strip the building of paint was maneuvered around the job site in a "man bucket" on the end of the crane.
"Back in those days there was no elevated work platforms, there was none of that, so we had a man basket and we put him up in that and we lifted him up - It took a really long time," said Mr Pearce.
Unlike the current restoration works where temporary fencing has been installed to keep people away from the worksite, public access was not restricted during the work of the '80s.
Mr Pearce remembers seeing people walk along the exposed bearers to get to the edge of the wharf to go fishing.
"It was come and go as you please basically, but just don't get in the way of the crane," he said.
"Luckily someone didn't fall off."
Mr Pearce told an incredible story of a local fisherman who asked him while at the job site one day if he could use his crane to help reel in a shark.
"He got this great shark one day and he couldn't get it in, so he came up and asked me if he could hook it to the crane.
"We tied a sling around and hooked the rope and we slewed it in - we got the big shark out and pulled it in with the crane.
"It was the biggest shark I had ever seen in my life off Tathra Wharf.
"WorkCover would have had a heart attack but that's what happened," he said.
Another story Mr Pearce told was using the man basket on the end of the crane to "tea bag" his mates on the jobsite as a practical joke.
"I put them right off the edge of the wharf to cut the bolts off - but this particular day I put them out over the water and tea bagged them up to their waist in the water a couple of times," he said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
