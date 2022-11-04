Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Crane operator shares his memories from Tathra Wharf restoration works in the 1980s

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture taken by Ray Pearce of restoration works that occurred in the late eighties at Tathra Wharf on the Far South Coast of NSW. Picture by Ray Pearce

For Ray Pearce, former Bega crane operator of Pearce Brother's Cranes, the restoration work he did on Tathra Wharf over several months during the late 1980s was a "career highlight".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.