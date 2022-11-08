The baby gorilla saved by a team of health professionals after a traumatic first few days in the world has been given a name.
Mogo Wildlife Park director Chad Staples revealed the little gorilla, born October 21, is to be named Kaius.
"Kaius means "rejoice" which I think is so fitting as we lost that joy of his arrival with the tough start to life he was dealt, but rejoicing his arrival is what we should be doing," Mr Staples said in an Instagram post.
"The name means a lot," he said.
"The first gorilla born at Mogo is an amazing event. Something like that should have lots of celebration and emotion.
"But we were hit with so many hurdles in that first week we lost the emotion."
The name also continues the family tradition amongst the gorilla's at Mogo Wildlife Park where the names begin with the letter K.
Kaius' parents are mother Kipenzi and father Kisane.
Doctors and neonatal medical professionals rushed to Mogo in October to save the baby gorilla after it developed sepsis pneumonia and required life support.
READ MORE:
Mr Staples was hesitant to name the young gorilla because of the near-death experience.
"I was frightened to name him," Mr Staples said.
"There were multiple times we almost lost him.
"Now that we have been through so much and doing so well it's time for everyone to know him by name."
Mr Staples said he was "exhausted but in good spirits" after Kaius' first three weeks.
Mr Staples continues to feed the little gorilla every two hours. These feeding sessions are near the gorilla pen, so Kaius can meet the family, and the troop become familiar and comfortable with him.
Reintroducing Kaius to the family is "a process that will take months," Mr Staples said.
"It's small gradual steps forward," he said.
"But Kaius is bright, alert and strong.
"He continues to do better and better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.