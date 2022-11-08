Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Candelo Go offers Bega Valley community car share, with hopes to start tool or food sharing arrangements

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candelo Go resource-sharing initiative president Robyn Martin with a Honda Jazz, affectionately named Little Miles, which is shared by members of the community. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

A resource-sharing initiative called Candelo Go has established a working car share system and hopes to launch other arrangements like tool or food sharing projects for people in the Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.