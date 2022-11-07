Bega District News
Aboriginal cultural fishing inquiry recommends surveillance stops

By Marion Williams
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 12:19pm
NSW Aboriginal Fishing Rights Group spokesman Wally Stewart of Narooma in 2017. File picture

The NSW Parliamentary inquiry into Aboriginal cultural fishing has recommended to the NSW government that it reviews and withdraws any penalty notices that were issued to First Nations people on the South Coast who were practising cultural fishing.

