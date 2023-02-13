Bega District News
Lifeline South Coast's Sunrise Walk is in Bermagui on February 15

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 14 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Lifeline CEO Renee Green said people on the South Coast have been through so much and feel they just need a break. Picture supplied.

Lifeline South Coast is running a series of events to help connect local communities and support those who have been impacted by suicide.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

