Lifeline South Coast is running a series of events to help connect local communities and support those who have been impacted by suicide.
Lifeline CEO Renee Green said the group held its first Sunrise Walk in Wollongong in September 2022 "and we are really excited to be bringing these walks to the South Coast so soon after".
She said the South Coast has had a very rough time over the last few years.
"The cumulative effect of drought, bushfire, COVID and cost of living pressures have compounded to really impact local communities," she said.
That is why in February Lifeline South Coast launched a Community Connections Roadshow for the Sapphire Coast.
Around 25 people attended its Sunrise Walk in Bega and similar events will be held in Bermagui and Eden.
"We really encourage people to include some time in their week to look after themselves by going for a walk or having quality time with friends and family," Ms Green said.
"It is really about what brings you some joy and happiness and ensuring you make time for that in your week."
People who are really struggling should reach out to trusted friends or family members, Lifeline or similar organisations and do so early.
As part of the roadshow Lifeline is running a Community Connection Day that will provide basic training to help people to support friends and family who are struggling.
"You don't have to have all the answers.
"Often just listening is an incredible support, but also talking about some other avenues for support," Ms Green said.
The Sunrise Walk at Bermagui starts at 6.15am on Wednesday, February 15 at the Surf Club.
A free coffee and snack will be provided at a local cafe after the two kilometre walk.
The Eden walk will start at 6.30am at Apex Park on March 3.
Lifeline is also holding a Community Connections Day in Bega on Thursday, 16 March where people can choose from a psychological first aid training workshop or one on wellbeing and resilience.
Both workshops run from 10am to 1pm.
"The more people who can come along the better in terms of showing support for people who have been impacted by suicide," Ms Green said.
Support services include:
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Suicide call back service: 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
