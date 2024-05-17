Beach goers invited to enjoy a seat and remember Pambula SLSC life members

Beach goers are invited to sit back and enjoy a seat to remember Pambula Surf Life Saving Club life members who have served the community for decades.
A new glistening set of two aluminium benches have been installed alongside the base of Pambula SLSC after a monetary donation was made by Bega Valley Realty.
Small plaques have been mounted on the upper backrest of the chairs with the name of life members who have passed, yet their contributions have remained ever present in the community they served.
'Peter Robinson, Lindsay Huxley, Ron Kuhnell, Donald Hay, Barbara Granger, Cecil Stone, Karen Griffiths,' their names forever immortalised in a public location where beach attendees and family members can pause, reflect and admire the coastline.
Life member Tess Williams shared how she started volunteering after her three daughters joined Nippers, beginning on the barbecue before securing her bronze and joining a rowing team.
"When I became a life member there had been quite a lot of time before anybody had been announced as one, and it wasn't even on my radar, they just announced it," Ms Williams said, describing it as an honour.
Her husband, fellow life member Paul Williams agreed and said he joined in the early 90s when his girls were participating in the junior activities program, but shared how he actually got his first bronze in 1966.
"I've been involved ever since, [although] I'm not active anymore, I'm an associate member and leave it to the younger ones," he said.
"I still paddle the ski and one morning we were paddling east and were almost at the Haycock, we could see this huge black lump. As we got closer it was a whale with its calf circling its mother. Some great experiences down here, good friendships and organisation."
Robert Schadel from Bega Valley Realty, who donated the funds for the project, said the benches perfectly represented those life members who had given so much back the community, both as a memorial for those passed and those living.
"We obviously sell the Bega Valley so we feel like it's our duty to give something back, and when you look at volunteers, surf life saving and the Pambula Beach community is integral to the lifestyle of Pambula Beach," Mr Schadel said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.