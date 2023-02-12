Sixteen-year-olds Ruby Woodger and Lara Kellalea were sunbaking on the shore just up from Merimbula's popular Bar Beach, when they heard screams for help from a man nearby.
The two Bega Valley teenagers spoke to ACM of the dramatic scenes of Saturday afternoon, February 11, in which a man drowned despite the best efforts of the two girls, several other beachgoers and emergency services personnel.
READ MORE: Snorkeller drowns at Bar Beach Merimbula
"We were just laying on the beach, tanning. Then we hear a guy in the water yell out 'help'," Ruby said.
Looking up Ruby said she saw two children playing in the shallows and the man calling out also in the water.
"I got up and didn't know how serious it was until the kids came running over and they were pretty hysterical, and that was when we realised something was wrong.
"I ran over towards them in the water and as I started getting deeper in the water and closer to him [the man] he goes - 'there's someone down there'," Ruby said.
Acting on pure adrenaline, 16-year-old Ruby dove into the water.
"I could just see this shape in the water and as I swam closer I could see there was a person and I grabbed him and pulled him up.
It was pretty deep, I can't really remember but when I dived under it was a fair way down and I couldn't make out, I could just see this black shape. I probably swam a couple of metres down.
"He wasn't conscious and his face was in the water so I pulled his face out of the water - I think I was trying to pull his mask off but I could just see that he was purple.
"He had a snorkel mask that was covering his whole face and he was wearing a weight vest and a weight belt," Ruby said.
Nearby Lara stood in shock as the situation unfolded, recounting Ruby's bravery as she signaled for help.
"They were all saying help and stuff and Ruby just jumped in," Lara said.
"I started walking into the water and Ruby had already got him and was pulling him out."
READ ALSO:
Recounting the dramatic events the day after, Ruby said adrenaline just took over.
After pulling the man to surface, people at the nearby pontoon and on stand-up-paddleboards quickly became aware of the situation and came to Ruby's aid.
"The people on the paddleboards were coming over and and they chucked me their phone to call the ambulance," Lara said.
Meanwhile, Ruby continued to hold the man afloat, attempting to get him towards the shore.
READ MORE LOCAL HEROS: Caught in the teeth of a rip: everyday heroes tell us what it's really like
"I was on my back trying to swim with him and screaming out and waving at the other people on the SUP boards.
"The girls on the boards came over really fast and were helping me get him in to shore with their boards.
"Once we got where I could stand I was pushing the board and he was half on it," Ruby said.
After getting the man to shore, the girls on the SUPs quickly began CPR on the man.
"They did CPR on him for like half an hour and mouth to mouth and everything. They were doing everything they could," Ruby said.
Meanwhile, Ruby and Lara tried to calm down the two children who had alerted them, while they waited for emergency services to arrive.
"Lara went up to the road to get the ambulance.
"By the time they [paramedics] stopped, one of the police officers came over to us and was like 'he didn't make it, there was nothing else you could've done and you did a good job'," Ruby said.
"The ambulance said he had a gut full of water and the man who was calling for help said that he was under water for a few minutes.
Ruby praised the work of the girls on the paddle boards nearby.
"I felt sick. The girls that did CPR were incredible, they were with the body the whole time."
While the man was yet to be formally identified, it's believed he was aged in his 50s.
Officers from South Coast Police District are conducting inquiries and will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.