South Coast teens recount dramatic attempt to rescue man who drowned at Bar Beach Merimbula

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Ruby Woodger from Pambula and Lara Kellalea from Merimbula were sunbaking on a small beach just behind where this photo was taken when they heard cries for help on Saturday afternoon, February 11. Photo by Sam Armes

Sixteen-year-olds Ruby Woodger and Lara Kellalea were sunbaking on the shore just up from Merimbula's popular Bar Beach, when they heard screams for help from a man nearby.

Local News

