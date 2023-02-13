Heavy rain and hail on Friday and soaring temperatures on Saturday did nothing to stop the fun and excitement of Cobargo's 124th show.
For a town of less than 800 people, Cobargo knows how to put on a show.
The show delighted an estimated crowd of 6000 from February 10 to 12.
Cobargo show vice-president June Tarlinton said it was the work of the 35-member committee plus 50 to 80 volunteers who laid on all that a traditional agricultural show has to offer and much more.
"Small towns usually put on small shows but this thing here is ridiculous," she said.
For Ms Tarlinton the highlights of the show included the "astonishing amount of good quality horses, absolutely incredible music, beautiful dairy cows and 25 young people entering cattle, including students from Narooma High School.
"The chainsaw events were massive and the axemen did a really good job," Ms Tarlinton said.
Michael Green won the horse-training challenge with a horse he described as a bit quiet.
In contrast the horse that veteran horse whisperer Mick Otton drew "was the most difficult as it had a bit more attitude", she said.
However, Mr Otton had the highest score of 88 in the campdraft competition.
"He is no show pony," Ms Tarlinton said.
The lawn mower race has taken off, having grown from three entrants in the inaugural race to 14 this year, with the lawn mowers noticeably faster every year.
"We had a lot of entrants in the mullet hair competition, especially in the Under 16s.
"It is obviously making a comeback with the youngest entrant just two years old," Ms Tarlinton said.
The dog high jump was incredibly popular.
Four dogs managed to clear more than 2.5 metres - Annie, Aussie, Charlie and Banjo.
It would have been unprecedented to have four dogs tied for first place so a smaller wood block was added to get a clear winner.
It proved too much for two of the dogs, leaving Charlie and Banjo to share the prize money.
Ms Tarlinton said the speech that Martin Kotvojs made to officially open the show was one of the most beautiful she had heard at a show.
"It was so written from the heart and all true," she said.
Mr Kotvojs who arrived in Australia in 1939 as a 10-year-old refugee from Austria has been a farmer in Dignams Creek for 60 years.
During tough times he fed stock with newspaper mixed with molasses.
"We visited many shows but Cobargo was our show, the one our children grew up with," Mr Kotvojs said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
