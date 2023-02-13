The Bega Show Society is looking for volunteers to help at the show coming up this weekend, February 17-19.
There are four entrances to the Bega Show and over the period of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, around 100 volunteers are needed to welcome visitors through the gates.
"We rely heavily on past volunteers who come back to us each year, plus our committee, but this year we are open again on Friday afternoon/night which has stretched our numbers," a show committee spokesperson said.
If you would like to volunteer any time during the show, you will be given instructions on how to use the Square system for accepting credit cards and also taking cash. There is also a tap and go system for accepting pre-paid tickets.
This training can be organised anytime Tuesday to Thursday during this week at the show office.
Shifts are around 3.5-4 hours each. Depending on your shift there will be appropriate food and drink available.
You will also be given a free pass for the day you are volunteering, so stay and enjoy the show.
If you are keen to lend a hand, reply ASAP to secretary@begashow.org.au, and please share these details with friends. The more the merrier!
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.