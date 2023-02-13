Disaster Recovery team returns to Cobargo for bushfire clear-up

Volunteer non-profit organisation Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) is this week returning to the Bega Valley to help with Black Summer bushfire recovery works.
The veteran-led team, previously known as Team Rubicon, will be back in the Bega Valley area for around 10 weeks to assist community members with bushfire clear-up work.
Volunteers will focus on the Cobargo area and assist with a variety of tasks, including chainsaw operations to remove burnt and dangerous trees, brush cutting and removing undergrowth, fence line clearing and debris removal.
The organisation was, unfortunately, forced to suspend earlier operations because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and was pleased to return to further assist the community in its continued recovery.
Residents who require bushfire-related assistance are welcome and encouraged to contact the DRA team.
People can call 0419 134 078 or email BVRecovery@disasterreliefaus.org with the details.
DRA unites the unique skills and experiences of military veterans and emergency service personnel with civilians to rapidly deploy when disaster strikes.
Since the organisation's founding in 2016, Disaster Relief Australia has deployed on more than 30 disaster response operations around the world, assisting more than 200 communities in their disaster recovery.
DRA maintains a growing roster of more than 2000 active volunteers nationally with hundreds more in reserve.
It is an independent non-profit, which relies on donations and community support to continue to help disaster-impacted communities in any way it can.
The Bega Valley bushfire recovery project is funded by the Australian government.
