Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Regeneration Roadtrip to launch in Tathra, plus line-up of local art installations around Far South Coast

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regeneration Roadtrip Project artists Joan Cornish, Kathleen McCann, Dr. Louise Morris, and Matthew Scott at the Tathra Boat Shrines exhibition site. Picture supplied.

A unique multi-arts interactive journey called Regeneration Roadtrip is taking place in the region over the next week, with the Far South Coast leg of the project set to launch in Tathra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.