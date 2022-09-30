Regeneration Roadtrip to launch in Tathra, plus line-up of local art installations around Far South Coast

A unique multi-arts interactive journey called Regeneration Roadtrip is taking place in the region over the next week, with the Far South Coast leg of the project set to launch in Tathra.
The arts project, being run by Navigate Arts Artistic Director Dr. Louise Morris and a handful of local artists, will take place between Canberra and Eden from September 29-October 9.
Dr. Morris said the focus of the project has been on people's connection to the places included along the road trip map and landscapes and animals of those regions.
"It's really been a project about hope and renewal and people's connection to the places they live," she said.
The project has been two years in the making due to COVID delays and involves over 30 locations and more than 50 unique experiences to discover along the route.
"It's a bit like a game of hide and seek where we invite travellers to find many hidden treasures on their way to their destination," said Dr Morris.
The experiences include performances, sculptures, workshops and exhibitions, accompanied by an incredible original soundtrack created by Michael Simic.
Throughout 2022, project coordinators have been engaging with communities between Braidwood and Towamba to hold events and art making workshops.
Tathra, Tanja, and Towamba have been key locations engaged with on the Far South Coast.
The other aspect of the project was to help provide resources and assistance to local artists in their own communities to create something special and unique for people in their area.
The Far South Coast project launch will take place at Mogareeka Inlet in Tathra from 4pm on Friday, September 30 with a welcome to country.
RECENT NEWS:
There will be an unveiling of the Tathra Boat Shrines art installation, which will feature four two-metre high upturned boats by Tanja artist Matthew Scott and a selection of artwork created with driftwood by the Tathra community during July.
The installation will also feature sound, with a looped recording playing of local people's stories.
"It was a place of refuge for many people during the fires and it's obviously a very special place for all of us.
"People are encouraged to go down and experience that, but also they can add something to it as well if they'd like," said Dr. Morris.
There will also be a special site-responsive performance by Lee Pemberton and a reading by Gabrielle Journey Jones during the launch event.
Following this there will be an exhibition launch from 6pm - 8pm at Navigate Arts in Tanja. The exhibition, called Mortal Coils and Walking Shadows, will feature stunning music by soundtrack creator Michael Simic.
On Saturday, October 1 there will be a cosplay inspired performance at the Bega Wetlands from 10am, and at 11am there will be a multimedia art installation called REGenesis at the Quaama School of Arts Hall.
The installation has been created by Cobargo District artist Glenda Morgan and features a range of other local artists in film, spoken word, and music.
Djirringanj man Warren Ngarrae Foster has created a beautiful installation at Wallaga Lake that can be followed along the route to Navigate Arts, featuring scar trees and recorded sound loops where he talks about the significance of the scar trees on Yuin land.
On Sunday, October 2 there will be a series of outdoor dance performances celebrating Yuin Culture and Country.
Choreography will be shared from a series of inclusive dance workshops that occurred monthly in 2022 - connecting people in the Bega Valley on Yuin Land.
The locations will be 11am - Paynes Island at Wallaga Lake, 12pm - Fairhaven Point, and 1pm - Bemragui SLSC.
For those in the Southern end of the region, there will be a workshop happening at Towamba Hall from 10am on October 2 where people can continue to work on ceramic tiles they made in July that will later be made into a permanent art installation at the hall.
The workshop coincides with the RFS Get Ready Day and community picnic. Regeneration Roadtrip will also be holding campfire sing-a-longs, story time, and games.
On October 7 there will be a poetry workshop (4pm) and performance (7pm) at the Robbie Burns Hotel, followed by a workshop (11am) and open mic night (6pm) at the same location on October 8. This is the only ticketed event on the Far South Coast route, email katiepye@gmail.com for details on how to book.
On Sunday October 9, an event dubbed Animal Dress Up Disco will feature a community beach flash mob performance at the Tathra Beach SLCS from 12pm-1pm, with prizes for best dressed.
The closing event will be held at Navigate Arts on Sunday October 9 from 4pm-8pm.
For more information and a full list of locations of events held during the project, head to the Regeneration Roadtrip website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.