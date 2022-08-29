Princesses unite to dance and plant 140 new native plants at the Glebe Wetlands in Bega

A group of dancers and nature regenerators came together at the weekend to hold a day of performance art and native tree planting at the Glebe Wetlands in Bega.
Around 50 people came to the wetlands on Saturday, August 27 either wearing a costume or their gardening best to plant just over 140 trees.
The aim was to help regenerate the area that is crucial habitat for vulnerable species, such as the grey-headed flying fox.
The costume theme was princesses who saved the world, with many inspired by anime characters, such as princess Princess Mononoke and Nausicaa.
The performance and planting project 'Princesses and Power' was the brainchild of Far South Coast dancer and choreographer Mica Mahani, who dressed as She-Ra from the animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.
Ms Mahani first gathered her dance troop for the project in 2020, but the group was finally able to publicly perform the routine at the weekend for the event which promoted the idea of taking better care of the environment.
She said many artists, performers, and directors had attempted to communicate the idea of caring for the earth over the years.
"We've been watching these shows since we were kids and it really comes up so often, so we really should know a bit more about earth care.
"It's about having a look at our own story and asking what it mean to be a hero right now.
"Then there's the idea of fun - saving the planet should be fun," she said.
The dance troop had been practising their moves at a workshop put on by Ms Mahani at her studio in Bega, who has been involved with Friends of the Glebe Wetlands [FOGW] for several years.
The soundtrack featured artists or tracks from shows with a clear message about saving the world and it lasted about two hours with queues for the dancers to come up and perform at intervals.
"It was so much fun, it surpassed all my expectations and I just get such a good feeling when I watch my dreams come true in the way I wanted or better. I feel really positive moving forward with the project," Ms Mahani said.
The trees for the planting side of the project came about through grant funding from Art Month Sapphire Coast, FOGW, and through donations made from dancers attending the workshops to learn the moves.
The tube stock plants were purchased from from Don Firth at the Bridge House Nursery in Brogo. Mr Firth also donated 22 additional plants to help add diversity to the area.
FOGW president and ecologist Hugh Pitty said a mix of native species were planted that were suitable for both the lagoon and the rainforest edges of the wetlands.
"It was a mix overall of trees, shrubs, vines, and ground covers that will grow up and enhance the habitat around the Glebe Lagoon and provide understory cover for the grey-headed flying fox which form a roost and breeding camp there usually from October through to May," said Mr Pitty.
He said the planting formed part of a larger project called the Habitat Enhancement Project being run by FOGW to improve the area for the flying foxes and water birds. The group had already managed to plant 2000 trees in the area thanks to grant funding.
"It was a special day of combining music and dance with conservation planting," he said.
The dance troop's next appearance will be on October 1 at the Bega River in collaboration with the Bega River and Wetlands Landcare [BRAWL] group. It will also tie in with Louise Morris' Regeneration Roadtrip stop in Bega.
To get involved join Bega Valley Dance on Facebook.
The FOGW group meets on the first Saturday of each month from 9:30am - the next one being Saturday September 3. The group will meet on the northern side of the lagoon - all are welcome.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
