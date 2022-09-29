The next generation of growers, cooks, artists and entrepreneurs was out in force at the Bermagui Kids' Growers and Makers Market on Thursday, September 29.
Students from the Bermagui, Cobargo, Quaama and Tilba primary schools plied their creations in the packed auditorium of Bermagui Country Club.
Not to be left-out, children from Bermagui Pre-school had their own stall offering savoury muffins and toys that the community had donated.
They also had popcorn made from tiny black corn with white kernels grown at Moodji Farm.
READ ALSO:
The Sweet Sweet stall run by Evania and Reuben of Beauty Point and Oskar from Mystery Bay was judged the best presented stall overall.
As Oskar's father is a chocolatier, chocolate was a recurring theme - moulded chocolates, chocolate-dipped cookies and chocolate-rippled meringues.
Stevie and Ruby Whitby were experienced entrepreneurs who sold fresh produce and flowers outside their home in Quaama.
They won the prize for the best presented growers' stall with a colourful array of spinach, rhubarb, oranges and flowers, along with eggs they had collected from their chickens.
"Everything was picked yesterday," Stevie said.
Charli's earrings and charms made with silver and crystals took out the prize for best jewellery.
Her father wanted her to work on his oyster farm in Narooma but she preferred to make money from selling jewellery.
Since getting a jewellery-making kit for Christmas, Charli has become very accomplished and sells her exquisite pieces at the regular Bermagui Growers and Makers market every week.
"I keep making them and selling them."
Other artists in the making were Evie and Frankie who live just outside of Bermagui.
Their paintings won the prize for the best piece of artwork.
The talented duo also made cupcakes and meringues, as well as pink lemonade by boiling lemons and raspberries.
The inaugural Bermagui Kids' Growers and Makers market was held in 2018 and this year's market was the first held since then.
The market's organisers, led by Lynne Ford and Peta Bell, thanked the local businesses that donated prizes:
Music was provided by Ashton from Narooma High School who Ms Ford met when he was busking outside the Bermagui Gelati Clinic.
Ms Ford said she loved seeing the children's joy and excitement.
"It is so good to find something local for the kids to do during the school holidays.
"It is creative and they learn to pay their way because they have to pay $5 for the stall."
Ms Bell said it was a great success.
"We will certainly be doing it again," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.