Bermagui's The Scaramouche on a high after playing their biggest show yet at Wanderer Festival

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
September 29 2022 - 6:30am
Bermagui band The Scaramouche performing on stage at Wanderer Festival during their 12pm set on Saturday, September 24. Picture by David Rogers

Six-piece Bermagui band The Scaramouche played their biggest gig to date at Wanderer Festival in Pambula on Saturday, September 24.

