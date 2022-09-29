Bermagui's The Scaramouche on a high after playing their biggest show yet at Wanderer Festival

Six-piece Bermagui band The Scaramouche played their biggest gig to date at Wanderer Festival in Pambula on Saturday, September 24.
Band members said they had "so much fun" performing up on the big stage and were really pleased with the amount of people who came out at midday to catch the Far South Coast band.
"It was great to see so many people out there supporting the local acts," said base player Sats Kramer.
After mostly playing local venues and small festivals, the carnival swing rock band said they loved having a big stage to "really dance around and have a good time on".
The band of seasoned musicians said playing a big stage was always different as the sound changed depending on where you stood and how much distance was between each member of the band.
"When you get a bit loud the whole band starts to sound wishy-washy, but at the front the audience is getting the proper mix so it sounds different," said guitarist Tim Carson.
The band are still fairly early in their career as an outfit despite being experienced musicians. The band formed shortly before the Black Summer bushfires hit the region.
"That summer got wiped out and it was straight into COVID. We've just been slowly building up again, and we did well not to break up during COVID because that could have easily happened too," said Sats.
During the pandemic, the band's drummer Braedon Welsh-Jones was in the Eurobodalla Shire and so it was hard for its members to get together and play while travel restrictions were in place - not to mention further restrictions and distancing requirement during rehearsals.
"It was just not financially viable to put on a show for a long time," said Sats.
The band's original sound was really well received at Wanderer Festival, so Australian Community Media asked the band how its musicians were able to come together to create such a cohesive and incredibly unique sound.
Lead vocalist and Jacqui Howarth, who also plays keyboard and guitar, said it was a collaborative effort but it could also be "really hard work" when the others members weren't super keen on something one of them had worked really hard on.
Jacqui said she often brought in a lot of the songs for the band to work on together.
"We tear them apart so we can make them better", said Sats.
"It can be frustrating, but it can be really fun," said Jacqui. "There's those magic moments where something happens and you just go, 'oh! We've got to use that'.
"But then there's other moments where you walk away from rehearsal kind of thinking 'I didn't enjoy that, that was hard work'," she said.
Sats said often the band members were just pushing each other to make the sound as best it could be.
"At the end of the day it's about the songs but that doesn't mean that our egos aren't hurt when something like that happens. It's about the song and not about the individual member," he said.
What's interesting about The Scaramouche is that their music is often fluid and "evolves constantly".
They gave an example of one of their earliest songs Preacher's Daughter (written about two year's ego), which they made alternations to just last week.
"Sometimes someone will just buy a new piece of gear and it's like 'cool! that goes in that song now'," said Sats.
The next big plans for the band were to record an album. They have been in the process of trying to source a local recoding studio space that would work for all members.
The band's next gig will be at Eden Whale Festival on October 8 from 7-9pm.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
