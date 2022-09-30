Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

That's a wrap. Michael Haigh delivers his final newspapers after 30 years

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 30 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the end of an era today as Michael Haigh tosses his last Bega District News from his driver-side window.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.