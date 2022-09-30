That's a wrap. Michael Haigh delivers his final newspapers after 30 years

It's the end of an era today as Michael Haigh tosses his last Bega District News from his driver-side window.
Bega Newsagency has called time on its newspaper home delivery service - a task Michael has been performing every week for nearly 30 years.
Michael said he started in the role not long after taking a redundancy package from the RTA.
"I was working away all the time, which wasn't good for the kids. So I just said, yes, I'll take it [redundancy].
"I was only off for a week I think, and Ross [newsagency owner Ross Ritchie] came to me and said, 'do you want to deliver some papers?'
"He said it was only a short time thing. That was in January '93 - and I've been here ever since!"
Over the years there have been countless changes in the media industry and to how newspapers get produced - but getting them in front of readers has been something of a constant.
"We had the Bega News on Tuesdays, Bega Times on Wednesdays, Merimbula News on Wednesday, Magnet on Thursday and Bega again on Friday," Michael said of his paper route.
"Plus we did all the Sydney papers - the Financial Review, Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, and the Canberra Times and the Mercury."
His customers have changed though.
"At the moment, we're only here looking after the older generation, the ones who are not switched on with the phones and and all that.
"Whereas I think younger people - a few still get the papers, especially on the weekend, but they've dropped a fair bit because people can get it straight away online."
For others, the feel of the paper and the role it plays in the community remains treasured by many.
"We have the regulars that just come in every day for their paper, like their coffee. They've got to have their coffee to start the day.
"Some people are going to come in here exactly the same time every day, getting their paper, taking it home, and they've got all day to read it.
"But it's not like sitting near a phone and saying, I'll switch that off and I'll come back to it.
"I suppose it was going to happen in the end [changing reader habits]. But what do you do? You've just got to keep forging on."
Another constant at the Bega Newsagency is the newspaper wrapping machine - well, not so much a machine as it is a manual cling film roller with a serrated cutting edge.
"This has been here forever," Michael said.
"I think I had been about 14-15 years when I went into a newsagents up in Nowra and they had an automatic one where you just set the paper here and it just comes through.
"So I said to Ross we should look at buying one of those. He said 'do you want to keep your job? Well, you keep wrapping'," Michael added with a laugh.
The cutting edge took some getting used to.
"This bit here, as soon as you got your skin off your knuckles, you learned. Once you get tagged on here, you learn pretty well."
Getting those freshly rolled up newspapers on to people's front step also had its moments over the years.
"Once you got out twice and had to walk over and pick up the paper and put it in the right spot you definitely learn how to throw.
"There was Dennis Curtis's mom, we've had her for a long, long time and I actually broke one of her windows.
"She used to sit at the front glass door and she used to just say to me to throw it on the front veranda and I'll get it.
"So I've just come in and flicked it straight up - and it's hit the railing, went straight through, bang, smashed the window.
"I had to come back and tell Ross we had to fix a window. Only think I broke that one window since I've been here.
"We've had some great times here with Ross - he has been a fantastic boss."
Although his paper route has wrapped up, Michael will still be making his rounds as one of the region's school bus drivers - another role he has done for many years.
"All the kids that I've got on my bus now, I've had them since Kindergarten, from primary school. And they're just all starting to go out now.
"I'll see them out for a while I think.
"There are heaps of things around town you can do. You can go over and help with the Pantry, or Vinnies, or something.
"I'm always doing something. If there's someone out there who needs a bit of a hand, then that's where we head off."
One aspect Michael does look forward to? Public holidays.
"Yesterday [Queen's day of mourning] was the last public holiday I'll have to work.
"The next public holiday in October - I'll be lying in bed," he said with a smile.
