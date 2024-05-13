Want to name a road? BVSC calling for ideas to add to road names register

You drive and walk down them constantly, but have you ever stopped to consider what's in a road name?
Bega itself was named after the Aboriginal word meaning 'big campground' since it had been a meeting place for the people of the Yuin Nation for thousands of years.
The Bega Valley Shire Council has called for contributions to add to its road names register for future use throughout the district.
Local Aboriginal heritage, early explorers, pioneers, settlers and historical figures, the natural environment, marine, flora or fauna, all have the chance to become road names.
Rickee Marshall, the council's property and legal manager, said the BVSC had an updated road naming procedure that complied with the Geographical Names Board's (GNB) NSW address policy.
"This ensures a consistent approach to road naming that benefits emergency services, transport, goods and service delivery and the community," Ms Marshall said.
"The policy supporting road naming is very specific about what can be considered so we encourage residents to read through the guidelines before providing suggestions."
Submissions will close on Monday, July 11, with all named suggestions being presented to the NSW GNB and council for approval prior to inclusion to a pre-approved road naming list.
Email suggestions to council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au. Road names specific to a town or village will need to be identified in the submission.
