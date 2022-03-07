Photographer David Rogers captures spectacular sunrise scenes at Sculpture Bermagui

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

David Rogers was out and about at sunrise on Saturday morning, the first official day of the Sculpture Bermagui exhibition, capturing some stunning photos of the exhibits. He offered to volunteer his time to take some photographs to help promote the event in the community and shot the opening ceremony, held on the evening of Friday March 4. WHAT'S ON: He stayed in Bermagui overnight and got up at dawn to capture some of the sculptures in the best light. He said he was happy to do so as capturing sculptures was always a big highlight for photographers. "Luckily when I got out there on the first morning there were beautiful skies, so I got some really nice pictures and that's always lots of fun to do that," he said. "Sculptures by the Sea in Sydney is always a big thing in the photography community to get out and photograph the sculptures with the morning sunrise, and so that was my inspiration. "As a photographer it was really amazing to capture the sculptures in the Bermagui landscape and show off the skies and the Norfolk Island pines and with Gulaga in the background just to put them in place and context," he said. He also encouraged people to engage with the fun little community photo challenge to find the hidden sculpture called Spirit of Bermagui and post to Instagram with #sculpturebermagui. Sculpture Bermagui will run from March 5 until March 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/c422cf90-d0f3-406a-b619-b86fffbb8bdd.jpg/r5_107_2042_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg