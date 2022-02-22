The Strides to join Bega Valley artists at new Revive Festival for youth to be held at Murrah Hall

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Strides will be joining an array of amazing local talent at new youth-based event called Revive Festival, slated for March 26 at the Murrah Hall. The festival has been organised by the Bermagui Seasiders, and one of the key organisers Sats Kramer said that while they do hope to get the Seaside Fair up and running again, this year was too difficult with so many unknowns about COVID restrictions during the major months of organising. Bermagui Seasiders instead opted to help stage a youth festival headlined by Sydney-based, well-known reggae outfit The Strides. A huge range of local South Coast talent will help pad out the line-up and make it an incredible event, full of diverse homegrown talent. Local talent booked for the event include Bodhi Moffatt Turner, Calum James, Felicity Dowd, Tom Francis Aka KUNDA, Lillian McVeity, Nikea & Dre, Prodikal-1, The Scaramouche, The Spindrift Saga, and Warren Ngarrae Foster. "We identified that there wasn't a lot of youth festivals. There were a lot of other great festivals in the area, but a lot of them focused on and targeted older audiences and so we thought that this could be something for the kids," said Mr Kramer who indicated their target demographic was people aged 18-40. READ ALSO: "It's largely a program of music for younger people, we have a bunch of young female singer/songwriters who are coming through high school or have graduated high school. "There's a hip hop component to it, a rock component to it and of course we have The Strides and reggae, so it's a broad genre base, but it has been programmed largely with youth in mind - but that's not to say that older generations wouldn't have a great time too" said Mr Kramer. The funding for the event has been provided by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal in the wake of the bushfires. Headspace Bega will be on hand to provide information about the services they offer. Gates will open at 3pm, with Uncle Warren Ngarrae Foster to deliver the Welcome to Country at 3.30pm. There will be food available at the venue from Murrah Curries and a barbecue, with recommendations for people to bring their own chair. Tickets are just $30 presale or $40 on the gate (if available). Secure your ticket here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/51703b4a-7bfa-45b9-beb9-d1c82df1b2b2.jpg/r2_49_958_589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg