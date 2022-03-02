Sculpture Bermagui full steam ahead

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bermagui's annual sculpture event is set to go ahead, despite heavy rainfall predicted this week. Sculpture Bermagui will open to public on Saturday March 5 and will finish on Monday, March 14. There will be a private opening and viewing event at the Bermagui Surf Club on Friday, March 4, where winners will be announced. "Apparently the worst of the weather will be behind us by Saturday morning, so please don't be discouraged, come along for a fantastic experience," Sculpture Bermagui publicist Olga Neilsen said. There will be over 170 indoor and outdoor sculptures, with indoor sculptures on display at the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and outdoor sculptures spread out across Dickinson Point headland and foreshore overlooking Horseshoe Bay and Gulaga. READ ALSO: Updated: Bega Valley road closures following heavy rain, rising rivers "I'm really looking forward to all of the artists being able to exhibit and for everyone in our community to be able to come and enjoy the art and also enjoy being together as a community," Ms Neilsen said. Ms Neilsen said she looked forward to seeing people being able to relax and be back in the "beauty of the natural surroundings and the beauty of the art, to feel inspired and uplifted". Sculpture Bermagui president and curator Pauline Balos said there had been an unprecedented number of indoor artwork entries for the 2022 event and they have had to "unfortunately be very selective". Ms Neilson said they were thankful to their volunteers, to the community and to local sponsors for all their support. "It's a huge community event for Bermagui, we've got over 35 fellow businesses that are supporting us and we're so glad to come out of COVID and be able to celebrate together again," Ms Neilson said. Meanwhile, a big boat instalment will be propped up near the Dickinson Imagination Station playground and opposite the Bermagui Beach Hotel, which will feature creative workshops. Ms Balos said the main aim of the workshops was to raise awareness around plastic pollution. "Part of the workshop will include making fish out of recycled plastic, the idea is to make people aware of all the plastic that is going into the ocean," Ms Balos said. The workshops will be run by Kate Wall, an artist from Tilba who has previously run Tall Trees Art Workshops with David Whitfield. The large boat sculpture has been named "The Catch" and the artists invited everyone to head along and get involved. The workshops are free and will be held on March 5-7 and then again March 11-13, with all workshops starting at 10.40am and finishing around 2pm. Read the full program at the Sculpture Bermagui website. READ ALSO: Glitz and glamour at the 2021 Bega Business Awards: All the winners, photos from gala dinner Larger groups of eight or more people wishing to get involved, can contact Kate at 0407 413 139 to make bookings. The closing event held at Bermagui Country Club on Monday, March 14 will feature both the People's Choice prizes presentation and a talk with three artists. The Artist Talk will begin at 1.15pm featuring Danja Derkenne, Boyd McMillan and Edward Willson. Danja Derkenne is a Finnish-Australian artist whose primary medium is mild steel sculpture and plasma cutting in steel sheet. Boyd McMillian born in Melbourne is an artist and landscape architect, and is known for his ink drawings, pastels and sculpture which reflect his interpretations of the landscapes he comes across on his bush walks. Edward Willson is an award winning sculptor who lives in Bermagui and works with stone, granite and marble. READ ALSO: South Coast start-up looks to cast line further afield; marine waste compost innovation 'great potential for Eden'

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/435767c0-eb83-4412-b82b-c3a5acb0431d.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg