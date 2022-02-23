The boy from Dignams Creek: Cody Munro Moore returns to Bega Valley for regional 'Homecoming' gig

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The first solo gig musician Cody Munro Moore played was when he was around 13 years old at the Quaama Hall after sticking up posters around the Bega Valley. He's 30 now and lives in Wollongong where he has set up his own label called Dinosaur City Records and runs a recoding studio. However, he remembers those early years playing gigs at the local halls as some of the most formative of his young life. He grew up in Dignams Creek and spent his youth heading out into the bush, walking around to the neighbour's house, and riding his pushbike. It was childhood he said gave him, "a lot of freedom to imagine different ideas and now play them out in the larger society". Mr Munro Moore is the co-founder of a regional touring initiative called 'Homecoming', that takes over 14 bands and artists back to their hometowns in regional Australia. The idea for the tour came about through collaboration with his business partner Jordanne Chant. READ ALSO: Corey Legge launches 'heartfelt, honest' studio album sharing stories of Black Summer He has invited headline artist Julia Jacklin to do a solo show at the Candelo Hall on March 19, and he and Cobargo local Stella McMahon will perform as supporting acts. The idea grew from the experience he had as a young musician in regional Australia playing at or attending community halls for gigs or other South Coast events like the Cobargo Folk Festival and the Narooma Blues Festival. Mr Munro Moore remembers how successful it was to put on shows with friends at those little halls after getting the word out on the community, but found that wasn't necessarily the case for others. READ ALSO: "Friends in the city would grew up and go to exclusively underage shows, and then when they turned 18 they'd go to 18-plus shows and that wasn't really the case on the South Coast and I think that helps musicians have a lot of self confidence as they look up to peers of different ages." He said while it may have been the case for people of other regional areas, as a South Coast artist he felt it was a misconception that people in country areas don't have as many opportunities. "I think that between Eden and Narooma and down through Bermagui, Cobargo, Candelo, and Tathra, there is this kind of network of 100 year old halls and they've always given a great base for touring artists to drop into and local artists to perform at. READ ALSO: Cobargo community groups to get formal meeting space in RSL Memorial Hall refurbishment "I think those sort of safe spaces and creative spaces where a whole range of different age groups come together to enjoy music is something that people don't have growing up in the city whatsoever. "I think that's an overlooked advantage to some places in rural Australia, that there is a strong sense of community and support. "You will play with artists that are in their sixties when you're 14, you will see them as peers and you'll learn from them and you'll gain confidence in your environment and I think that's definitely what happen with myself," said Mr Munro Moore. Tickets to the Homecoming show at Candelo Hall are $46.95 and can be purchased online. Mr Munro Moore said capacity is already at 75 per cent and so encouraged people to get in and purchase their ticket as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. He still often gets back to the Valley to visit family and friends and said, "It's always a lovely time coming back down."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/46e13125-d1aa-4e4c-8cb5-2fa682290b0b.jpg/r1_102_1835_1138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg