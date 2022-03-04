Bega houseplant swap event offers exciting chance to get your hands on unusual or rare plant varieties

news, latest-news,

Bega botanist Rosie Yee is an expert on all things houseplant and has launched an exciting new swap event to connect green thumbs and nature lovers alike. Ms Yee has organised the community event to be held at the Bega Showground Pavilion on Saturday March 26 at 10am and is hoping that the event will attract houseplant lovers young and old, novice and veteran. "I've always loved plants, I was the kind of child who begged my parents to let me dig up the lawn and plant a flower garden," she said. The event has been sponsored by Ms Yee's online business Botanically Rosie, that offers consultations with people about how to best manage and care for their plants. The event is free but a gold coin donation on the day of the event to help with the cost of hiring the event space would be greatly appreciated. READ ALSO: Ms Yee has asked that people bring along two or three pest-free plants that they are willing to trade. The plant can be potted or bare root. If bare rooted the people are asked to bring it wrapped in damp newspaper or a glass jar with water to reduce plastic waste. "As you arrive you will be greeted by volunteers who will give you a nametag and they'll write down your email so you can join the mailing list for future events. "The event will be explained and we will answer any questions you might have. While waiting for a bell to sound people will be able to walk around and chat, look at people's plants, swap care tips, and negotiate trades. Once the bell sounds the trading will begin and the idea will be that everyone gets to go home with a new plant or two, or three. A basket or a cardboard box has also been recommended to carry out plant trades on the day. "Swap meets are not a new concept. Sharing, swapping, and trading stems go hand in hand with growing plants. Farmers, growers, and gardeners (both urban and indoor) have been swapping seeds, plants, cuttings, and produce for eons," said Ms Yee. "Swaps are usually the best way to get unusual, rare, or lost plant varieties that aren't available in nurseries or plant shops." She said she was hoping to bring together over 100 plant enthusiasts from all over the South Coast to share and trade their plants. There will also be a delicious pop-up café serving coffee, chai, and cake by Cowsnest Community Farm.

