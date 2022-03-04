Free entry to shire pools to acknowledge bushfire anniversaries

news, latest-news,

Bega Valley Shire Council will acknowledge the second anniversary of the end of the Black Summer bushfires and the fourth anniversary of the Tathra and Reedy Swamp bushfires with free entry to the shire's pools on Sunday, March 13. Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick also reminded impacted communities of the Community Recovery Contribution Program grants available to support community-led recovery activities that recognise the second anniversary of the Black Summer bushfires. "Anniversaries can affect each of us differently and there is still much to be done to help our communities recover and build more long-term strength and resilience," Cr Fitzpatrick said. "Council is committed to supporting this ongoing recovery journey. If you need support, please reach out to a friend or family member, or contact the Bushfire Recovery Support Service. "The Community Recovery Contribution Program offers communities a financial contribution of up to $2500 for activities that reach bushfire-affected residents and property owners in their community. "Additionally, our free pools day will provide the opportunity for community members to connect, relax and enjoy themselves. "All our pools are quite different, with their own unique characteristics, so people might want to consider travelling to another town or village for a swim and making a day of it." Bookings are not required. Inquiries can be made in person or by phoning your local swimming pool. Free entry does not apply to program fees or special events. To maintain the safety of community and pool staff, do not attend if you are unwell, displaying COVID-19 symptoms or following self-isolation rules. Council also asks patrons to observe good hygiene practices and maintain 1.5m physical distancing. The Recovery Support Service can be contacted on (02) 6499 2345 or recovery@begavalley.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/2f7b439e-bd31-4a53-88e2-7328640a5c53.jpg/r2_93_998_655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg