Free fire preparedness and recovery program for senior students at The Crossing

The Crossing is running a free program for students living in South East NSW on bushfire preparedness, recovery, and a unique look into building and designing for fire proofing. The Crossing is a permaculture-driven bush camp that partakes in conservation and Landcare projects. The free Land Leaders program is supported by Bega Valley Shire Council and the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund. The program is catered towards students in Years 10-12, but early tertiary aged students are also accepted into the program as long as they have a current working with children check. It is a particularly useful program for students studying agriculture, geography, earth and environmental sciences, or related sciences. It will begin on Friday, March 11, at 5pm from Greendale dairy farm with an evening bushwalk to a tent camp and a night of stories by the campfire. From the campsite the next morning students will walk to The Crossing via the edge of the 2019/20 Badja Fire zone, and on the way observe how the fire affected ecosystem is recovering. This will also include time to look at fire-retardant plants which coped well with the blaze. At The Crossing the students will look at design for sustainability, fire preparedness and protection, and add to the fire-retardant shelterbelts being planted at The Crossing to slow fire winds and retard ember spread. As it is a leadership program, all participants will receive a Fire Preparation Leadership Certificate that can be used on resumes and for future scholarship applications. It will encourage these young leaders to learn how they can make a difference in their own community. Since July 2020 The Crossing has been working with support from the Bermagui RFS and SES to facilitate fire road group discussions. The Crossing project director Dean Turner said the idea came after The Crossing's series of fire road gatherings where people got together from roads around the Badja Fire to talk about what worked and what they would do differently in the future. He said The Crossing had also been involved in development work on shelterbelts, also known as windbreak plantations, and had been researching fire retardant local tree spices. The Crossing has the intention of sharing that research with the youth of the Bega Valley. "Young people who attend the Land Leaders camp will leave with new eyes for the natural environment of the Far South Coast, a greater understanding of the role fire plays in the ecosystem, and a deeper understanding of the myriad ways human landscapes can be designed for fire-retardance," he said. Mr Turner said that now was the perfect time to learn these techniques as the current Double La Nina means the past summer has been much wetter than previous summer periods, so there would be less immediate concern and worry about fires. "It is the perfect low pressure moment to learn more about fire preparation, our fire experiences, what we learnt, and how this changes out decisions and future designs. "Come and meet some motivated designers, land managers, and share with like-minded peers from across the South Coast," he said. There are limited places and bookings are essential. Email josh@thecrossingland.org.au for further information.

