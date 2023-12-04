Poor internet and mobile reception in Candelo has businesses and market stallholders frustrated at losing sales through failing electronic transactions.
Peter Smith from the Candelo Market Committee hoped member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain could assist in providing the desperately needed fix.
"It is understandable, in such a big country as Australia that we can't have excellent coverage throughout the nation, but small country towns near to the coast and major centres should have good coverage," Mr Smith said.
"I am wondering, if making sure members of your regional constituency, have the same access to infra-structure as their metropolitan counterparts, for business, isn't one of your key priorities, what is?" he asked Ms McBain's office in an email.
Stall owner Steve Jackson for Tin Cantina, a Mexican food truck, said when he worked smaller events it was okay, but Candelo Market day essentially became cash only, because EFTPOS machines struggle to work.
He said residents often arrived prepared with cash, but tourists wanting to purchase items from market stalls usually only had a card on them, resulting in losing close to half the possible sales due to reception connectivity issues.
"The card does not work when you get two or three thousand people plus maybe 40 traders, it just shuts down that cell and it doesn't work. So it's kind of almost pointless taking it, and that impacts my bottom line by up to 50 per cent on a day," Mr Jackson said.
"It's a significant impact as an operator, it's just a lot of people don't have cash. Especially when the majority of your clients have an expectation that they can pay with card."
Ms McBain said she contacted Telstra to pass on complaints regarding connectivity issues in Candelo.
"I've told them that we need to get this solved," Ms McBain said.
"It's not good enough that people don't have reliable connectivity. Telstra have told me that they're set to commission a new mobile phone base station on Mogilla Road on December 8 - weather pending."
The new base station should provide local residents and businesses with access to 4G coverage and improved capacity, while the existing 3G tower at the Candelo reservoir site was set to be decommissioned on December 15.
"Telstra have assured me that this site will not be switched off until the new tower is operational," Ms McBain said.
"It's absolutely essential that mobile network operators communicate and work with their customers in the event of any service disruption, because access to reliable connectivity is an absolute must for operating small businesses, working remote, accessing education and other services, and keeping in touch with family and friends."
