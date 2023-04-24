Candelo was filled with plenty of colour and creativity on Saturday, April 22, with the return of Candelo Village Festival.
Children and adults chalked mandalas, stars, mushrooms, rainbows, an emu, and quotes in a variety of typefaces on the tarmac of the "Unordinary Avenue", with the main street cordoned off to vehicles.
The FLOW station was a success, as vendors around the festival and on the main street worked together to help reduce the amount of waste that was produced.
Market stalls surrounded the playground where children watched from the top of play equipment marveling in wonder at a stilt-walker and giraffe unicycle performer, while adults sat under trees listening to workshops about the environment, soil, and growing mushrooms.
Within the mechanic shop on William Street, a magical space had been established called the Print Mechanic, where festival goers could customise tote bags, tea towels and clothing of their choice, while previous garments hung like bunting from a line at the facade.
Music echoed from a multitude of directions, as established songwriters, up-and-coming musicians like Harper Jessop, choral groups, dancers, entertainers, and performers took their place on stages around the village.
Salvage Garden produced a junk band of noises that rattled, were hit and strummed as they marched proudly along the avenue showcasing their creative creations made from Favourites chocolate tins, biscuit tins, and even crutches that held guitar strings.
Monsters from a previous children's workshop lined the street, while a moon made of cardboard said, "Let me gobble your donation. Thank Yoooo!" before notes and coins would disappear via suction through a twisting pipe.
Other activities included watching a leather worker and a spoonsmith create handcrafted goods, workshops which helped to Reclaim the Void by rag-rug weaving, molding clay, and feltwork to create a banner for Candelo.
