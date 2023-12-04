Bega District News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Landslip on Snowy Mountains Highway following South Coast storms, floods

Updated December 4 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday's serious landslip on Brown Mountain is being described as "a condemnation of federal and state governments contempt, inaction and delay" on NSW regional roads and highways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.