Bega District News
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bega Valley evacuation centre construction to begin as Leser Build appointed lead contractor

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
November 30 2023 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work is soon to begin on Bega Valley's new evacuation and community centre following the appointment of Leser Build as head contractor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.