Bega District News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bega Valley P-plate driver fined for mid-range drink driving, drugs

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young Bega Valley man has been banned from driving for three months and fined after caught behind the wheel with alcohol and meth in his system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.