A young Bega Valley man has been banned from driving for three months and fined after caught behind the wheel with alcohol and meth in his system.
Will Smith, 18, of Greigs Flat, pleaded guilty to charges of drink/drug driving and of not displaying his P-plates following an incident on November 4.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, November 28, Magistrate Doug Dick said police had assessed Smith as "heavily intoxicated" with a medium range breath analysis of 0.116 recorded.
Further analysis indicated the presence of methamphetamine as well.
Adding to Smith's trouble in court was the arrest came while he was serving a Community Corrections Order for his part in an assault of a kangaroo in Merimbula.
His solicitor said Smith was aware he had breached his good behaviour bond and understood the seriousness of that.
"He was drinking with friends at home and also took a pill of some sort," the solicitor told the court.
"He can't remember why he decided to drive into town, but he knows it was senseless, disrespectful and stupid."
Magistrate Dick said, given the 12-month CCO had only been imposed a month ago, he saw no need to take any further action on Smith's breach of the order.
However, for not displaying his P-plates, Smith was fined $300. For the drink/drug driving charge, he was convicted and fined $1600, with a three-month driving disqualification.
Smith was also ordered to have an interlock device installed on his vehicle for a period of 12 months.
"It's time to turn it around," the magistrate told Smith.
Read more Court and Crime coverage here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.