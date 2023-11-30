Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Russell Fitzpatrick is warning that council will need major assistance from state and federal governments to cover the repairs and in some cases, rebuilds, due to the flood damage in the shire.
He said council crews had been out overnight and were out again this morning, Thursday, November 30, trying to assess the damage.
At this stage the full extent of damage throughout the shire is unknown although there have been a number of social media posts.
"I'm aware one wooden bridge at Wandella, West Cobargo, has been washed away and there is a lot of road damage," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"A lot of the damage will be on the approaches to bridges where debris has built up on the bridge and caused the water to flow around the road approaches," he explained.
He is worried about Six Mile Bridge on the Mount Darragh Road which has been the subject of recent roadworks.
"There is also Wallaga Lake Bridge that is underwater but that is a state problem."
On Thursday morning Cr Fitzpatrick was also concerned about how the Princes Highway at South Pambula would fare with the high tide at Pambula due before midday.
One lane was closed on Wednesday evening due to flooding. Cr Fitzpatrick said he was amazed at how much water was sitting on the eastern side of the highway and how it had spread around the Pambula River flats.
He is concerned that river siltation is creating more problems during times of heavy rain.
"In the 1971/72 floods we had 900mm of rain in Bega and the river peaked at 9metres and we had flooding.
"This time we have only a third of that rain at 300mm and the river peaked at 6.5metres and flooded," he said.
He said the siltation was created by flood waters but "years ago we used to get rid of it but now we don't".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Work on Nethercote Road to direct Centipede Creek under the road looks as though it has held but the water did come around the road bringing with it a lot of debris.
School buses were not able to reach many parts of Nethercote with parents being advised to get students to either Eden or the Princes Highway if they were able.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.