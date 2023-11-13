Bega District News
Monday, 13 November 2023
Thousands of cruise passengers attend Taste of Eden Festival on shores of of Twofold Bay

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated November 13 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 1:52pm
Market stall and food vendors from across the Far South Coast were excited to showcase and share their creations with passengers arriving on the latest cruise ship, 'Pacific Adventure', during the Taste of Eden Festival at Seahorse Inn on November 12.

