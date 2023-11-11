A bugler sounded the Last Post over Merimbula Lake as service veterans, their families and community members bowed heads in silence at the town's Remembrance Day service on Saturday.
The war memorial on Beach St hosted it's largest gathering on November 11, as 150 people came together to commemorate the 105 years since the armistice was signed and World War I was declared over.
NSW RSL Merimbula sub-branch president Allan Browning said it had been a beautiful day, with a big turnout - "the most we've ever had".
"The numbers just keep increasing and the involvement of the schools is brilliant, because they are our future and the more they are involved, the better."
Mr Browning said students from Eden Marine High School and Lumen Christi College had delivered respectful speeches that had been "very moving".
"Most of them have forebears that were involved in some way or another and it gives them that insight. Nowadays with modern technology, they can also find out all sorts of things about the wars," he said.
Mr Browning said he and the sub-branch's schools liaison officer Phil Hall had been involved in attending school ceremonies for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day across the Bega Valley for many years.
Of the two high school captains to speak on the day, one was a graduate from Lumen Christi Catholic College and the other the new captain for Eden Marine High School.
Having celebrated his Year 12 formal the night before, Lumen's 2023 school captain Ben Cole Gammell said he was honoured to pay tribute to the soldiers who fought in the war.
"Remembrance day holds a special place in my heart as many people in my family have fought in war," he said.
Ben said while Remembrance Day notably paid respect to those who fought in the First and Second World Wars, he thought it was important "we recognise all of those who fought, continue to fight and will fight for our country".
"I sometimes think that these days the modern way of life has clouded our society's ability to properly recognise what these people truly did for us," he said.
Ben concluded his speech by thanking the service men and women who fought and those who continue to fight for his country.
"From the beaches of Gallipoli to the jungles of Vietnam, from the deserts of the Middle East to the far reaches of peacekeeping missions, Australians have shown unwavering courage, dedication and selflessness in the face of adversity," she said.
"I have been privileged to never see the full force of wars hit our shores, and we can only hope, particularly in these current tumultuous times, that we can continue to say so."
Maeve then went on to talk of her ancestor private Charles McGlodrick who had fought and died during his service in World War I.
"Charles was just one of 62 thousand Australian soldiers who were lost among the horrific events of the First World War," she said.
"May his story and sacrifice be an example of the unmerciful and cruel effects of war and how that extends upon those who are left to grieve."
Maeve said it was "vital" to recognise the First Nation soldiers who answered the call of duty throughout Australian history.
"Their stories have often been overlooked, but their sacrifices have been no less significant to our country and today it is important that every individual Australian servicemen and women are equally celebrated and remembered," she said.
Being part of the future leading generation, Maeve acknowledged the significance of events like Remembrance Day and Anzac Day, noting it was "crucial to continue this legacy of remembrance".
"It is our duty as a country and specifically as the younger generation, to continue to uphold the honour and respect for Australian service people," she said.
