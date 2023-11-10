In the very early hours of October 30, Mogo Wildlife Park's zebra herd welcomed its newest addition.
Subira was born like most zebras - under the cover of darkness. And despite an uneventful birth, the mammal's first days have been action-packed.
Mogo Wildlife Park zookeeper Chad Staples said although Subira's entrance into the world was typical of the species, it was nothing short of fascinating.
"It's remarkable how quick the babies are standing, walking and suckling," he said.
"With any sort of baby, if we have to intervene, it's never a good thing. And we very rarely have to with zebras, thank goodness."
Mr Staples said Subira's sheltered birth meant the zookeepers missed out on watching an exciting moment, but they were thankful for the foal's good health.
"It always astonishes me how big the babies are when they are born.
"You just can't imagine how they were folded up in there and that mum was still able to get around."
Just days after Subira (which means "patience" in Swahili) was born, he was seen galloping around his sprawling paddock, flexing and stretching his lanky legs.
Mr Staples said the playful behaviour typically shows very soon after birth.
"It's a beautiful thing to watch how quickly that play behavior kicks in. It's not just walking to follow mum, it's stretching the legs, running and prancing."
Mr Staples said the foal's mother Katali was also born at Mogo Wildlife Park, while the stallion who sired Subira, Melako, was brought into the herd just over a year ago.
He said the zebra herd is growing as mares stay at the park and stallions are brought in temporarily to ensure the mammals can breed safely.
"One of the complicated parts of husbandry when it comes to herd animals is watching genetics. It means that you can only run a stallion for a limited time."
That means when Subira reaches maturity, he may leave Mogo Wildlife Park to help other herds grow.
"We now have seven zebras - it's starting to have more of a 'herd' feel to it, and that changes the way they behave. It's really interesting to watch."
Mr Staples said the wildlife park has seen its fair share of "swelling bellies" as spring eases into summer.
One of their golden lion tamarins, an endangered primate, has just given birth, and twin pygmy marmosets were born just over a month ago.
He said the team at Mogo is hopeful that their female lioness is pregnant.
"We're expecting quite a few more babies."
