Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Newborn zebra at Mogo Wildlife Park on South Coast gallops in paddock just days after birth

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the very early hours of October 30, Mogo Wildlife Park's zebra herd welcomed its newest addition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.